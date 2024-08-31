Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 631 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,468,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa Stock Up 1.1 %

ACA stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.49. 275,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.