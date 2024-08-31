Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 83 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after buying an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $18.42 on Friday, reaching $3,909.23. 239,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,793.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3,696.44. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

