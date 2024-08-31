Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned about 0.09% of American Tower worth $84,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after acquiring an additional 583,892 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after purchasing an additional 36,375 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.06. 1,796,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,528. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.59. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

