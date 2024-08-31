MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

MCFT stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $469,774.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,289,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,238,232.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 296,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.