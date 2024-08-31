MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
MCFT stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $314.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $469,774.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,289,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,238,232.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 296,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.
