MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,071. The firm has a market cap of $314.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.63. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCFT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 38,462 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $753,085.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,372,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,036,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 296,502 shares of company stock worth $5,948,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.