Matisse Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Matisse Capital lifted its position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GF. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 773.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 305,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 72,507 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the period.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The New Germany Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $8.88.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.