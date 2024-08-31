Matisse Capital Has $286,000 Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NTG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.95. 31,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,087. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.07. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,475.77%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.