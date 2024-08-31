Matisse Capital Increases Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Matisse Capital lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $145,000.

Shares of NYSE:LEO remained flat at $6.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,205. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

