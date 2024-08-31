Matisse Capital Sells 400 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Matisse Capital trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $65.10. 6,549,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,975. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

