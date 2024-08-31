Matisse Capital Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,865. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -494.29 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $1,223,456.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,133 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.44.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

