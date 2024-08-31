Maverick Protocol (MAV) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $59.31 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.19976273 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $7,843,724.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

