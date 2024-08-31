MBA Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 9,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,346,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 283,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 164,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,009,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,351,631. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

