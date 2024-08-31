MBA Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after buying an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.77. 8,010,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,355,649. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $92.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

