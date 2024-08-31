MBA Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,464,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

