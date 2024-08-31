MBA Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 424,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,947,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 481,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 730,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $26.99.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.