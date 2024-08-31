MBA Advisors LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after buying an additional 8,690,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $61.89. 5,201,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.