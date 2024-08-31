MBA Advisors LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,305,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,092. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.