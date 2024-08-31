MBA Advisors LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of MBA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.63. 929,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,852. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.