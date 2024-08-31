McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Acquires Shares of 16,868 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 216,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,872,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 20.1% during the second quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.6% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,482,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Glj Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.11. 63,370,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,535,023. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $684.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.