McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

CP traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,561,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,484. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

