McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.10. 430,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,344. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $243.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares in the company, valued at $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

