McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.42. The stock had a trading volume of 389,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,877. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.