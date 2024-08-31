McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,168.1% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,938,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,216. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.