MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEIP. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Laidlaw cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $7.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 611,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. MEI Pharma makes up about 3.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 9.18% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.