MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,350.00 at Susquehanna

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,067.92.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,061.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,141.04 and a 1 year high of $2,064.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,768.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,648.77.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MELI. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

