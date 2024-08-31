Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $145.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.73.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 117.61% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

