Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.62 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $15.62 million and $47,898.12 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,337,594 coins and its circulating supply is 31,220,975 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,331,109 with 31,216,816 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.4934957 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $48,224.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

