MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $31.97

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. MetisDAO has a market cap of $190.43 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $31.97 or 0.00053996 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,207.24 or 0.99997534 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.17332243 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $5,034,595.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

