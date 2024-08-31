Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $320,847,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $7.85 on Friday, reaching $1,439.08. The stock had a trading volume of 113,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,169. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,401.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,355.74.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.80%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.25.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

