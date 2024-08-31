Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Express by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,447,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,923,399,000 after purchasing an additional 662,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in American Express by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after buying an additional 496,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,595,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,940,000 after acquiring an additional 195,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.65. 3,442,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,963,967. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.85 and a 200-day moving average of $232.27.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

