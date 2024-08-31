Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWY stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $214.37. 253,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $226.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.94.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.