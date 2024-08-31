Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

KLAC stock traded up $23.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $819.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,996. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $440.15 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $803.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

