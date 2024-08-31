Michael J. Arougheti Sells 27,628 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 27,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $4,014,624.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ARES traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.40. 1,567,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,820. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

