Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after buying an additional 1,962,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after buying an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Microchip Technology by 425.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,540,000 after buying an additional 1,114,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,388,000 after acquiring an additional 891,297 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,719. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

