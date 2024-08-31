Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

MCHP stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.454 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

