MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 731,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the previous session’s volume of 167,318 shares.The stock last traded at $48.06 and had previously closed at $47.21.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

