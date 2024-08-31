Millington Financial Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:XTJA)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:XTJA – Free Report) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,555 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of XTJA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (XTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:XTJA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.