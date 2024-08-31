Millington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $904,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $615,558,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,870.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,260 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,675,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,661 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,420,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,294 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,128,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,876 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,227,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

