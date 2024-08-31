Millington Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000. Citigroup comprises about 1.9% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,481,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,213,000 after buying an additional 469,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,417,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,658,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

