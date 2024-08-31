Mizuho Reiterates Outperform Rating for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mizuho reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.32.

Get Affirm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. Affirm has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,219,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.