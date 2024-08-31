Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,629 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 222.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 83,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $82.80 during midday trading on Friday. 2,777,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $82.91.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.