Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,890 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

