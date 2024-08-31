Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,206,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,489,914. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $474.23 and its 200 day moving average is $454.58.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

