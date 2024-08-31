Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuit by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,262,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $630.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.70. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

