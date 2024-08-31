Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1,025.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,815,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,757,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.49. 1,944,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,988. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

