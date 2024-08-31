Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,638. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

