Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $392,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,841,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,073,901. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

