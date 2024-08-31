Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $356.07. 2,973,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.