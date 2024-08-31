Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWOB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 288.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,157. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

