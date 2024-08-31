Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 129,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,824,000 after purchasing an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.08. 2,386,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

